Arrangements reviewed for 4-day Sindhu Darshan yatra in Ladakh

A senior government official on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for the four-day Sindhu Darshan yatra scheduled to commence here from June 23. The Sindhu Darshan Yatra is celebrated annually on the banks of river Sindhu.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 16-06-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 18:19 IST
A senior government official on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for the four-day Sindhu Darshan yatra scheduled to commence here from June 23. Ladakh's tourism secretary Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan chaired a meeting to review the status of infrastructure development at the Sindhu Ghat and the status of arrangements for the yatra, an official said. The Sindhu Darshan Yatra is celebrated annually on the banks of river Sindhu. For smooth conduct of the yatra, Khan directed officials to make proper arrangements for water, sanitation, security, public address system and traffic management at the Sindhu Ghat and adjoining areas, the official said.

Khan also directed officers to ensure that all arrangements are in place well before the commencement of the yatra.

The secretary along with the officials also inspected the Sindhu Ghat later to ensure that quality and safety procedures are followed as per requirement, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

