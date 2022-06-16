Left Menu

Maha: Two held for ATM fraud in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 16-06-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 18:36 IST
Maha: Two held for ATM fraud in Palghar
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly cheating people by stealing their ATM cards and siphoning off money from their bank accounts in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday.

The police on Tuesday arrested Deepak alias Vikrant Radheshyam Shukla (20) and Shikar Kumar Vijjay Mishra (21), who hail from Haraiya in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh, senior inspector Pramod Badakh of Virar police said.

The police had received several complaints about customers being cheated at ATM centres, he said.

The accused allegedly tricked people who visited ATM centres by stealing their cards and siphoning off money from their bank accounts, the official said.

As many as 34 ATM cards of different banks were recovered from the duo, who were involved in the similar crimes in Basti, Sultanpur and Gounda districts of Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Shukla was a notorious criminal involved in cases of attempt to murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of arms, cheating and theft, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
4
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022