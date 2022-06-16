Left Menu

Amarinder for rethink on Agnipath scheme, says will dilute ethos of regiments

Former Punjab chief minister and BJP ally Amarinder Singh on Thursday suggested a rethink on the Centres Agnipath scheme for recruitment to the armed forces, wondering why the government had to make such radical changes.It will dilute the long existing distinct ethos of regiments, said Amarinder Singh, who is a former Army captain.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-06-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 18:42 IST
Amarinder for rethink on Agnipath scheme, says will dilute ethos of regiments
  • Country:
  • India

Former Punjab chief minister and BJP ally Amarinder Singh on Thursday suggested a rethink on the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for recruitment to the armed forces, wondering why the government had to make such ''radical'' changes.

''It will dilute the long existing distinct ethos of regiments,'' said Amarinder Singh, who is a former Army captain. According to a statement, he wondered why the government needed to make such ''radical changes'' in the recruitment policy, which has been working ''so well for the country for so many years''.

''Hiring soldiers for four years, with effective service of three years, is not at all militarily a good idea,'' said Amarinder Singh, whose party Punjab Lok Congress is an ally of the BJP in Punjab.

The Centre on Tuesday unveiled the ambitious scheme for recruitment of the youth aged between 17 and a half and 21 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis.

The youth recruited under the scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'. After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25 per cent of the recruits from each specific batch will be offered regular service.

The move triggered protests across the country, with several political parties and the youth criticising the decision.

Amarinder Singh too opposed the ''all-India, all class'' recruitment policy. He said different regiments like the Sikh Regiment, Dogra Regiment, Madras Regiment and so on have their own distinct ethos, which is very important from the military point of view and which seems to have been overlooked.

He said it will be very difficult for recruits from different cultural backgrounds to adjust to a culturally different environment that is exclusive to a particular regiment and that too within such a short span of time, which effectively comes to less than three years.

The already existing short duration tenure system of seven and five years is fine, but four years, which once training and leave period are excluded, effectively comes to less than three years, will not be workable, he said.

''It will never be workable for a professional army which is faced with tough challenges on both eastern as well as western theatres,'' he remarked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
4
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022