Complaint lodged with NHRC for alleged 'manhandling' of women Cong workers during protest

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 18:56 IST
A complaint has been lodged with the National Human Rights Commission, alleging ''manhandling'' of a few Congress women workers by some security personnel during a protest held on Jun 15 against the questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.

According to the details available on NHRC's website, the complaint has been filed by advocate Amrish Ranjan Pandey, a Congress worker and advocate Ambuj Dixit, national co-coordinator, legal cell, Indian Youth Congress.

The two party workers have alleged that male security personnel deployed by Delhi Police on Wednesday had forcibly entered the Congress headquarters here and beat up party workers and leaders. A few male personnel of the Rapid Action Force unit, which was also deployed, had ''manhandled a few female Congress workers'', Pandey alleged, and said, ''our complaint has been registered by the NHRC today.'' Mahila Congress workers were ''unlawfully and without any authority'' prevented from exercising their right to protest, the complaints wrote to the rights panel.

RAF comes under the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) and deployed by authorities as a situation warrants to control the law and order situation.

The Congress had on Wednesday alleged that Delhi Police personnel forcibly entered its headquarters and beat up party workers and leaders on a day the party staged vociferous protests against Gandhi's questioning by the ED in a money laundering case. The police had, however, rejected as ''totally false'' the allegations that its personnel forcibly entered the Congress headquarters here and beat up party workers and leaders during the protest.

The Delhi Police had said despite its suggestion to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar, the Congress leaders, showing ''utter disregard to Supreme Court guidelines'', tried to create public disturbances in the area.

