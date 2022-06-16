Man beaten to death over monetary issue in Rajasthan's Churu

A 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in a dispute over transaction of money in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Thursday.

Police have booked six people -- Ankit Kumar, Satveer Jat, Bablu, Mukesh, Ranveer and Mahavir -- for the murder of Naresh Jat in Bhalau Tal village of Bhadra tehsil on Wednesday.

The case against the six was lodged on the basis of the complaint of the victim's father, police said.

According to the complaint, accused Ankit Kumar had taken Naresh with him on Wednesday night. The body of Naresh carrying injury marks was found late night around one kilometer away from his house.

Police said the body was handed over to the relatives after post-mortem on Thursday. No arrest has been made so far in the case and search for the accused is on, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)