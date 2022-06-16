Agnipath scheme: Youth torch vehicles in Palwal as protests erupt in six Haryana districts

Young men torched government vehicles in Palwal as protests erupted in half a dozen districts of Haryana over the Agnipath scheme for recruitment to defence services. The authorities imposed prohibitory orders and suspended mobile internet services in Palwal to stop the spread rumours through social media platforms.

Protests also took place in Gurugram, Rewari, Charkhi Dadri, Hisar and Rohtak.

Palwal DSP (Headquarters) Anil Kumar said over 20 youths have been rounded up.

Five government vehicles were set on fire by the protesters while stones were thrown at the residence of the Palwal deputy commissioner, he said. The deputy commissioner wasn't there at the time of the incident and no one was injured, he said.

A police vehicle was damaged in stone pelting and Agra Chowk on National Highway-19 was blocked. Police used tear gas and resorted to mild cane charge to disperse the protesters. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in Palwal.

A statement said the government ordered the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Palwal district for next 24 hours starting 4 pm on Thursday. The DSP said now the situation is under control.

Meanwhile, hundreds of young people took to streets in Gurugram and Rewari with protesters blocking highways. Protests were also held in Charkhi Dadri, Hisar and Rohtak districts. In Gurugram's Bilaspur and Sidhrawali, protesters laid a virtual seize to bus stands and roads, and held a protest at Bilaspur Chowk, crippling traffic on the Gurugram-Jaipur highway. Heavy police force was rushed to these spots. ''The traffic has been diverted at Bilaspur Chowk (NH-48). All commuters using this route are requested to take alternative routes,'' the Gurugram traffic police said in an advisory. ''Our traffic officials are on the job and ensuring that there is no major congestion. Diversions have been made as and where required,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ravinder Singh Tomar said. Meanwhile, the protest at Hodal came to end after two hours of blockade. Ex-serviceman and senior Congress leader Ajay Yadav in a statement said the Centre's scheme aims to demean the spirit of forces and cut down on benefits being given to Army jawans. ''The Army is not a profession but passion and life. Our districts like Rewari send their sons to serve the nation every year and this demeans their passion. Over four lakh posts are vacant in the Army and this cheap attempt to compensate them with small contract employment is unacceptable,'' Yadav said.

The Centre on Tuesday unveiled the ambitious scheme for recruitment of the youth aged between 17 and a half and 21 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis.

The youth recruited under the scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'. After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25 per cent of the recruits from each specific batch will be offered regular service.

Haryana districts like Rewari, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram and Palwal send sizeable number of youth to the defence forces.

