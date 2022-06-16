Left Menu

US officials planning for possible Biden-Xi phone call-official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 20:39 IST
Senior U.S. officials are having discussions about a possible phone call between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping this summer, an administration official said on Thursday. The disclosure came just days after Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, held four and a half hours of talks in Luxembourg with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi about a host of issues.

Biden and Xi last spoke on March 18, a conversation dominated by U.S. concerns that China might provide material support for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Since then, concerns are rising that North Korea might be planning a nuclear test.

"There’s a discussion about possible Biden-Xi engagement but we don't have anything planned or confirmed at this time," said an administration official. (Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

