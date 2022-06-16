Left Menu

Maha: Over 30 ASIs of Latur police promoted to sub-inspector rank

PTI | Latur | Updated: 16-06-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 20:40 IST
Maha: Over 30 ASIs of Latur police promoted to sub-inspector rank
  • Country:
  • India

Over 30 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), who completed 30 years of service in the police department, were promoted to the rank of sub-inspectors in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Thursday.

As per an order issued by the superintendent of police on Wednesday, 38 ASIs have been promoted to the rank of sub-inspector under the provision made in the government order dated February 25, 2022.

Apart from this, four police constables were promoted as ASIs and six police naiks as constables, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
4
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022