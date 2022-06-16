Left Menu

India's first 100 MLD desalination plant inaugurated in Dahej, Gujarat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-06-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 21:38 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday inaugurated India's first 100 MLD (million litres per day) capacity desalination plant in Bharuch district.

The seawater desalination plant in Dahej industrial area has been set up by the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) with an investment of Rs 881 crore, said an official release.

The plant can desalinate 100 million litres of water per day. It will supply water to the industries in the area.

His government was committed to provide water to common people as well as industries, the CM said on this occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

