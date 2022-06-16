Delhi: LG directs officials to restore closed Gole Market building to its original design

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena inspected the closed Gole Market building and directed the officials to restore it to its original design. "Subsequent to instructions to NDMC officials to expedite the long pending restoration of the iconic Gole Market and sprucing up and maintenance of its surroundings on June 9, the Lt Governor, VK Saxena today visited and did an on-spot inspection of the hitherto closed and sequestered Gole Market, along with officials," stated an official release from the LG office.

Upon seeing the status of the heritage structure that came up in 1911 and being briefed by the engineers about the structural damage that had been done to the building over time, the Lt. Governor directed officials to restore the building to its original design as much as possible and undertake repair and reconstruction to restore the remaining. Pointing once again at the general derelict, encroachments and lack of maintenance in the surrounding areas, LG instructed officials to address these issues in a manner that they are in alignment with the main Gole Market structure. He also enquired about the subways to be built for connecting the main structure to the surroundings so as to ensure better traffic management.

The Lt. Governor directed officials to immediately start work on getting the required permissions to start restoration work of the heritage building at the earliest and parallelly start work on revamp of the surrounding areas. He instructed Chairman, NDMC to take the owners of private property or shops around the Gole Market on board in this renovation exercise.

He directed the Chairman, NDMC to hold a meeting with concerned officers at his level and present a concrete plan of action with timelines in this regard within a week. (ANI)

