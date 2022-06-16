Protests in parts of Rajasthan against Centre's Agnipath scheme

Scores of defence job aspirants led by the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) staged protests in several parts of Rajasthan on Thursday against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for four-year contractual recruitment in the armed forces.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the central government was playing with the future of the youth and the country's security with its Agnipath scheme and demanded its immediate rollback.

Job aspirants and RLP activists took out protest rallies in Jodhpur, Sikar, Jaipur, Nagaur, Ajmer and Jhunjhunu districts and raised slogans against the central government.

In Jaipur, a large number of youths demonstrated at the district collectorate and raised slogans against the scheme and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. RLP national convener and MP Hanuman Beniwal participated in the protest here.

''The central government will have to bow down and roll back the scheme. The jawans on whose strength the prime minister is at the pinnacle of power will give a lesson to the BJP in 2024,'' Beniwal said while addressing the gathering.

Additional police forces were deployed at these protest centres, a senior police officer said.

''No untoward incident has been reported from anywhere where protest is being held. The situation is peaceful,'' ADGP (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria said.

Chief Minister Gehlot said, ''It is an imprudent decision to make contractual recruitment in a sensitive institution like defence force. The defence force has been kept non-political and free from financial bindings till now. It was even argued that the New Pension Scheme (NPS) was not implemented in the defence forces so that the soldiers could contribute without worrying about their future. Agnipath scheme is a game being played with the future of the youth and the security of the country.'' ''Thousands of youths of Rajasthan join the Army to serve the country. There is anger and resentment among lakhs of youths of India, including Rajasthan, due to the Agnipath scheme. In view of the way the youth are protesting in anger all over the country, the Centre should withdraw this scheme without any delay,'' he said in a series of tweets.

The chief minister also appealed to the protesting youths not to resort to violence.

RLP convenor Beniwal had announced on Wednesday holding protests against the scheme at all district headquarters of the state and submit a memorandum seeking withdrawal of the scheme.

The RLP was an ally of the NDA government at the Centre and broke its ties after three farm laws were passed by the Centre. However, the party recently supported an independent candidate backed by the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls.

He also requested the Centre to start Army recruitment rallies and give two-year age relaxation to the aspirants.

The government had unveiled the scheme on Tuesday saying it will overhaul the decades-old selection process to bring in fitter and younger troops to tackle future security challenges facing the nation.

