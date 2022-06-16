Tripartite MoU signed to set up country’s first dark sky reserve in Ladakh

A tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed for the setting up of the first dark sky reserve of the country at Hanley in the Union Territory of Ladakh, an official spokesman said.

A dark sky sanctuary promotes proper illumination where and when it is needed without wasting energy and polluting other areas, especially the night sky, which does not require illumination.

The tripartite agreement was signed between the UT administration, LAHDC Leh and Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in presence of Lt Governor R K Mathur, the spokesman said.

“The dark sky reserve at Hanley will prove beneficial to the scientific community and also contribute to the economy of the people of Changthang,” Mathur said.

He expressed hope to see the creation of more scientific infrastructure and experts from the scientific community conducting research work on Ladakh.

Mathur said the installed telescopes in homestays would be connected to a computer with internet facilities so that the tourists can watch the celestial bodies from anywhere in the world.

He said the promotion of astro-tourism virtually would enable to reduce carbon footprint.

“The promotion of dark sky reserve along with wildlife and religion would enable to increase the footfall of tourists substantially in Changthang and benefit its people,” the Lt Governor said.

Mathur requested the Army for its assistance in ensuring protective measures for the dark sky reserve and also for the development of model villages in Changthang.

He shared the plan to get affiliation from international bodies such as the International Dark Sky Association and Starlight Foundation.

The Lt Governor also stressed on the need for regulation of vehicles and issuance of do’s and don’ts for the success of the reserve.

He also expressed pleasure over the launch of free precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine for the 18-59 age group.

“The expenses incurred for the purchase of the precautionary dose is meant to check the spread of COVID-19 in Ladakh and to ensure the safety of the population,” he said, advising the Health Department to complete the process of administering the precautionary dose to the beneficiaries at the earliest.

