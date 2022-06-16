Left Menu

Bajrang Dal demonstrations in Bengal against violence

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-06-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 23:08 IST
Bajrang Dal demonstrations in Bengal against violence
  • Country:
  • India

The Bajrang Dal on Thursday demonstrated across West Bengal demanding action against those who had ''instigated'' people to resort to violence in protest against controversial comments by two suspended BJP leaders.

A spokesperson of the organisation said hundreds of its members assembled outside the offices of district magistrates in Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, South 24 Parganas, Coochbehar and other parts of the state and submitted memorandums to the officials.

The demonstrators demanded action against those who had allegedly hatched a conspiracy to stage violent protests in various places in those where properties were burnt, shops looted and vehicles damaged during the recent protest against controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. A police official said the Bajrang Dal demonstrations were peaceful.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global
4
Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday - WSJ

Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday - WS...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022