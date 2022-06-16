State govt creating congenial milieu for business, industry in state, says Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state government has been taking several steps for facilitating ease of doing business and industrial development in the state. The Chief Minister held a meeting with leading industrialists in the city and said industrialization in the state is always dependent on land policy, change of forest land, availability of energy sources, the feasibility of business and commerce etc.

He said that the state government is preparing a road map by addressing all adversaries for presenting an enabling environment for industrial development in the state. The Chief Minister also said that besides continuous reformation of land policy, a well-laid-out reform in the power sector and its resultant revenue growth have generated a positive atmosphere in the industry sector of the state.

As a result, power can be made available to all the industrial units in the state. Sarma said that externally aided projects from Asian Development Bank have led to the revamping of the distribution of power.

The Union Government has also sanctioned Rs 6,000 crore projects for different power projects in the state, he said. Moreover, on facilitation of land allotment for industrialization, land acquisition, rate fixation and compensation etc, DCs have been authorised to take decisions.

On giving land from the land bank on lease to the prospective industrialists, the industry department can provide NoC without even going to the revenue department and respective DCs, he added. He also said that for industrialization, an 'E.O.D.B' (Ease of Doing Business) portal will be created in the state.

OIL, NRL, Assam Gas Company, BCPL, Shalimar, Dalmia Cement and a host of other industrial units were present at the interactive programme. Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Bora, Power, Mines and Minerals etc Minister Nandita Gorlosa, Adviser to the Government of Assam Education Dr Nani Gopal Mahanta, senior officers of the government of Assam, and leading industrialists were present at the programme. (ANI)

