Michael Avenatti pleads guilty to fraud, obstruction charges

Reuters | Santa Ana | Updated: 17-06-2022 00:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 00:16 IST
Michael Avenatti, the twice-convicted lawyer known for taking on former U.S. President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty on Thursday to five additional criminal charges.

U.S. District Judge James Selna in Santa Ana, California accepted Avenatti's plea to four counts of wire fraud and one count of obstructing the Internal Revenue Service.

