S.Korea's Yoon calls for coordinated U.N. response to N.Korea's provocations -media

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said the United Nations Security Council should respond in a coordinated manner against North Korea's missile provocations, South Korea's Newsis reported on Friday.

Yoon made the remarks in a phone call with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during which he also called for close communication for assistance to North Korea in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report.

