Anti-Agnipath stir indicator of unemployment crisis in India: Telangana Minister KTR

With protests against the Centre's new 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment of defense personnel turning violent in several parts of the country, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao on Friday said the stir indicates the unemployment problem in the country.

''The violent protests against #AgniveerScheme is an eye-opener & acute indicator of the magnitude of the unemployment crisis in the country Pehle Desh Ke Kisan Ke Saath khilwad Aur Ab Desh Ke Jawan Ke Saath killed From One Rank - One Pension to proposed No Rank - No Pension!,'' Rama Rao, known as KTR, tweeted.

The Ministry of Defence had on Tuesday unveiled the Agnipath scheme which is a pan-India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen, and sailors. Under the scheme, young persons will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as ''Agniveer'' for a period of four years, including a training period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)