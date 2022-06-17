Left Menu

Anti-Agnipath stir indicator of unemployment crisis in India: Telangana Minister KTR

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-06-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 10:28 IST
Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
With protests against the Centre's new 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment of defense personnel turning violent in several parts of the country, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao on Friday said the stir indicates the unemployment problem in the country.

''The violent protests against #AgniveerScheme is an eye-opener & acute indicator of the magnitude of the unemployment crisis in the country Pehle Desh Ke Kisan Ke Saath khilwad Aur Ab Desh Ke Jawan Ke Saath killed From One Rank - One Pension to proposed No Rank - No Pension!,'' Rama Rao, known as KTR, tweeted.

The Ministry of Defence had on Tuesday unveiled the Agnipath scheme which is a pan-India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen, and sailors. Under the scheme, young persons will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as ''Agniveer'' for a period of four years, including a training period.

