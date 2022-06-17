Left Menu

Large number of youth to benefit from increase in Agnipath age limit: Amit Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 11:55 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Centre's decision to increase the upper age limit for joining the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in defense services will benefit a large number of youth, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

He said the recruitment process in the Army had been affected for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a sensitive decision by showing concern for the youth of the country.

''The recruitment process in the Army was affected due to the corona pandemic for the last two years, so Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has taken a sensitive decision, showing concern for the youth, to give them two years concession in the age limit from 21 years to 23 years in the first year of Agnipath scheme,'' Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

A large number of youth will benefit from this decision. Through the Agnipath scheme, they will move forward in the service to the country and their bright future, he said. ''I thank @narendramodi ji,'' he added.

The government on Thursday increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme to 23 years from 21 years for 2022 for the enrolment of soldiers into the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

