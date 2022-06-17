Brussels to propose Ukraine become EU membership candidate
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-06-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 14:09 IST
The European Commission will recommend on Friday that the European Union designate Ukraine and Moldova as candidates for membership, with Georgia being asked to meet certain conditions before being granted the same status, diplomats said.
While some EU countries including the Netherlands and Denmark do not support more countries becoming EU membership candidates, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy won the backing of France, Germany, Italy and Romania on Thursday.
