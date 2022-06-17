Brussels to propose Ukraine become EU membership candidate

The European Commission will recommend on Friday that the European Union designate Ukraine and Moldova as candidates for membership, with Georgia being asked to meet certain conditions before being granted the same status, diplomats said.

While some EU countries including the Netherlands and Denmark do not support more countries becoming EU membership candidates, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy won the backing of France, Germany, Italy and Romania on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)