Ukraine says it hit Russian tugboat with two Harpoon missiles

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-06-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 14:15 IST
Ukraine's armed forces said they struck the Russian navy's Vasiliy Bekh tugboat in the Black Sea with two Harpoon missiles on Friday, the first time Ukraine has said it hit a Russian vessel with the Western-supplied anti-ship rockets.

Ukraine's Armed Forces Strategic Communications Directorate published the information on the Telegram app, alongside a video purporting to show the strike from the air.

Reuters could not independently verify the footage.

