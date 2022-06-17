Left Menu

Slovak gas importer sees Russian deliveries cut by half on Friday

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 14:26 IST
Slovak gas importer SPP was informed by Russia that its deliveries of gas would be reduced by half on Friday, its chief executive was quoted as saying.

"Cutting the deliveries by half does not hurt us at the moment. We are working with a real risk that they will be cut completely," SPP boss Richard Prokypcak was cited as saying by Slovak news website Dennik N.

SPP was not immediately available for comment.

