ED records jailed Maha MLC Anil Bhosale's statement in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate ED has been recording the statement of Maharashtra legislator Anil Bhosale at Yerawada prison in Pune, where he is currently lodged, in connection with a money laundering case registered against him, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 14:29 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been recording the statement of Maharashtra legislator Anil Bhosale at Yerawada prison in Pune, where he is currently lodged, in connection with a money laundering case registered against him, an official said on Friday. The ED officials on Thursday approached the prison authorities and showed to them the court's permission to record Bhosale's statement, an official said. ''A team of ED officials reached the prison on Friday morning as well and started recording Bhosale's statement,'' the official said, adding that the process is likely to continue till June 21.

Bhosale, who was the chairman of Shivajirao Bhosale Co-operative Bank between 2016 and 2019, allegedly misused his position and conspired with others to siphon off Rs 71.8 crore from the bank. Pune police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had arrested him in 2020 in connection with a bank fraud case and in 2021 the ED also had taken his custody in an alleged money laundering case, the official said. Bhosale, who originally belongs to the NCP and went on to develop proximity with the BJP, is a sitting member of the state Legislative Council.

