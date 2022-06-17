One dead in India in clashes with police over military recruitment overhaul
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 15:16 IST
One protester was killed in southern India's Secunderabad city on Friday during clashes with police as demonstrations over a new military recruitment system turned violent, a local government official said.
"The body has been shifted to a hospital for post mortem," the official said, asking not to be named.
