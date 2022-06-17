Kremlin says Russia's main goal in Ukraine remains protection of Donbas

The Kremlin on Friday said the goal of its "special military operation" in Ukraine remains the protection of the population of the eastern Donbas region.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia's main objective in Ukraine was to "save and secure" the Donbas from what he called "barbaric attacks" by Kyiv's armed forces.

