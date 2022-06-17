Left Menu

EU candidate status will help Ukraine defeat Russia -Zelenskiy

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 16:18 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

The European Commission's decision to recommend granting Ukraine European Union candidate status will help Kyiv in defeating Russia's invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

"It's the first step on the EU membership path that'll certainly bring our victory closer. Grateful to @vonderleyen & each (EU) member for a historic decision," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.

He added that he expected EU government leaders to approve the proposal next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

