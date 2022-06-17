Kremlin says Putin to delay St Petersburg Forum speech after cyberattack
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 17-06-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 16:29 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Friday that the St Petersburg Economic Forum had suffered from a denial of service cyberattack, forcing Russian President Vladimir Putin to delay a scheduled address by an hour.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a call with reporters that specialists were working to fix the problem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Dmitry Peskov
- Kremlin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia to raise oil production if Russian output falls under sanctions- FT
Russian missile hits western Lviv; 5 injured
WRAPUP 1-Russians consolidate hold on Ukrainian city; U.S. to give Kyiv advanced rockets
OPEC+ working on making up for lower Russian oil output
Russian rouble eases towards 62 vs dollar, stocks fall