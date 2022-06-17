Left Menu

Saudi crown prince to visit Turkey on June 22 -Erdogan

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 17-06-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 16:38 IST
Mohammed bin Salman Image Credit: Twitter (@MbSofKSA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Turkey on June 22, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, in another step towards reviving strained ties between the regional powers.

In late April, Erdogan went to Saudi Arabia in what was the first high-level visit in years. It followed a months-long drive to mend relations, including dropping a trial over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

