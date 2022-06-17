Saudi crown prince to visit Turkey on June 22 -Erdogan
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 17-06-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 16:38 IST
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Turkey on June 22, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, in another step towards reviving strained ties between the regional powers.
In late April, Erdogan went to Saudi Arabia in what was the first high-level visit in years. It followed a months-long drive to mend relations, including dropping a trial over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018.
