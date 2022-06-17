Left Menu

Dutch finance ministry says it cannot comment on reported BNP interest in ABN Amro

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-06-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 17:35 IST
Dutch finance ministry says it cannot comment on reported BNP interest in ABN Amro
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The Dutch finance ministry said on Friday it could not comment on a Bloomberg report that said French lender BNP Paribas had expressed interest in buying Dutch bank ABN Amro. "The Ministry of Finance cannot make any public announcement about the specific considerations about the sale of shareholding in ABN Amro," it said in a statement.

"For as long as the Ministry has been holding a stake in ABN Amro, it has talks with various stakeholders on a regular basis about a broad range of topics related to this shareholding." Spokespersons for the two lenders also declined to comment on what it called "market rumours."

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022