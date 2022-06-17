Left Menu

Several organisations to protest against Agnipath scheme at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Jun 20

Appeal to all organisations to reach Jantar Mantar, Rai. Condemning the scheme, Rai said the arrest of peaceful protestors is condemnable and also appealed to the central government to withdraw this scheme.This movement cannot be suppressed by the government with lathis and arrests, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 18:35 IST
Several organisations to protest against Agnipath scheme at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Jun 20
  • Country:
  • India

Several organisations, including the Sanyukt Rojgaar Andolan Samiti and the Desh Ki Baat Foundation, will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar here against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme on Monday, Delhi minister Gopal Rai said. Rai, who is also the founder of Desh Ki Baat Foundation, appealed to the Centre to withdraw the scheme. The other organisations which will take part in the protest include the All India Students' Association, Chatr-Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), Revolutionary Youth Association (RYA), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Aam Aadmi Party Youth Wing.

Protests have erupted in several states since Wednesday against the Agnipath scheme to recruit jawans into the army, the navy and the air force for a four-year-period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

''SRAS to organise protest against Agnipath scheme with major organisations at Jantar Mantar from 11 am on June 20. Appeal to all organisations to reach Jantar Mantar,'' Rai. Condemning the scheme, Rai said the arrest of peaceful protestors is condemnable and also appealed to the central government to withdraw this scheme.

''This movement cannot be suppressed by the government with lathis and arrests,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022