Army's Northern Command celebrates 51st Raising Day

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-06-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 18:51 IST
The Northern Command of the Army celebrated its 51st Raising Day at its headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday with its commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi exhorting all ranks to rededicate themselves to safeguard the nation.

The Northern Command has been at the forefront of the nation's effort on the western and northern borders as well as to counter security challenges posed by terrorism and externally sponsored proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Command has consistently displayed its professionalism by conducting successful operations along the borders and in the hinterland.

To commemorate the occasion, a defence spokesman said the Chief of Staff, Northern Command headquarters, Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani laid a wreath at the Dhruva War memorial, paying homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Dwivedi exhorted all ranks to rededicate themselves to safeguard national integrity and continue to perform their task with fortitude, dedication and professionalism.

The General Officer extended his good wishes to the families and defence civilian staff of the command and complimented the troops for their steadfastness, resolve and exemplary devotion to duty, the spokesman said.

