Raj: Man gets 20-year jail term for repeatedly raping minor in Kota
A POCSO court here on Friday convicted a 21-year-old man to a 20-year jail term for repeatedly raping a minor.
Identified as Harish Yadav, the convict was an auto rickshaw driver.
The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 55,000 on the convict.
According to the FIR, Yadav had repeatedly raped the 17-year-old girl in 2019.
