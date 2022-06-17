Left Menu

Raj: Man gets 20-year jail term for repeatedly raping minor in Kota

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 17-06-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 18:58 IST
A POCSO court here on Friday convicted a 21-year-old man to a 20-year jail term for repeatedly raping a minor.

Identified as Harish Yadav, the convict was an auto rickshaw driver.

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 55,000 on the convict.

According to the FIR, Yadav had repeatedly raped the 17-year-old girl in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

