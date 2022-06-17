Left Menu

Iowa top court rejects right to abortion, revives waiting period law

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 19:40 IST
Iowa's highest court on Friday ruled that the state's constitution does not include a "fundamental right" to abortion, reviving a law requiring women to wait 24 hours after an initial appointment before getting an abortion.

The ruling by the Supreme Court of Iowa reversed a lower court ruling blocking the law, which had been challenged by a Planned Parenthood affiliate. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

