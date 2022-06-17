Left Menu

NCMRWF, Indian Navy partner for Cooperation on Numerical Model Based Applications in Meteorology and Oceanology

MoU was signed by Dr. Ashis K. Mitra, Head NCMRWF and Commodore G Rambabu, Head of Indian Navy’s Directorate of Naval Oceanology and Meteorology (DNOM), Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy) during the ceremony held at NCMRWF, Noida.

National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), Ministry of Earth Sciences, signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Navy, Ministry of Defence for 'Cooperation on Numerical Model Based Applications in Meteorology and Oceanology'. MoU was signed by Dr. Ashis K. Mitra, Head NCMRWF and Commodore G Rambabu, Head of Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Oceanology and Meteorology (DNOM), Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy) during the ceremony held at NCMRWF, Noida.

The purpose of this collaboration would be to share the expertise with the aim of keeping both organisations in step with rapid development in the field of weather/ ocean modelling, coupled modelling, data assimilation, ensemble forecasting and satellite data use. In addition, this would also facilitate meaningful interactions that are drawn on the professional strengths of the two organisations.

NCMRWF with highly skilled scientists and state of the Art infrastructure would provide support to two of the premier establishments of Indian Navy located at Kochi, i.e., Naval Operations Data Processing and Analysis Centre (NODPAC) and Indian Naval Meteorological Analysis Centre (INMAC) in developing advanced numerical weather prediction systems including coupled models, with increased reliability and accuracy over the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and global regions.

The MoU would benefit both NCMRWF and Indian Navy in furthering meaningful interactions and professional exchanges in future.

