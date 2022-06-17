Biden says he is unaware of whereabouts of Americans missing in Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he had been briefed about Americans missing in Ukraine but was unaware of their whereabouts and reiterated that Americans should not be going to Ukraine.
The United States said on Thursday it was aware of reports that a third U.S. citizen was missing after traveling to Ukraine and it had not yet asked Russia about two Americans reportedly captured after going to the country to fight Russian forces.
