Left Menu

Kerala HC stays trial proceedings in tribal youth lynching case

Kerala High Court stayed the trial proceedings in the case related to the lynching of tribal youth Madhu of Attappady in Kerala's Palakkad district which happened in 2018.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 17-06-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 21:37 IST
Kerala HC stays trial proceedings in tribal youth lynching case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala High Court stayed the trial proceedings in the case related to the lynching of tribal youth Madhu of Attappady in Kerala's Palakkad district which happened in 2018. The court put a stay on this while considering a plea filed by his mother seeking to stay the trial till replacing special public prosecutor C Rajendran with another lawyer.

Earlier the Mannarkad SC/ST(POA) Special Court rejected the plea filed by Madhu's mother seeking to replace special public prosecutor C Rajendran with another lawyer. While trial, two prosecution witnesses turned hostile in the first three days. Madhu's family wants additional special prosecutor Rajesh M Menon to take up the case.

Rajendran is the third public prosecutor handling the case after two senior lawyers opted out of the case. While the first special public prosecutor appointed by the government refused to take up the case the second prosecutor VT Raghunath stepped aside citing his poor health.

Madhu was allegedly beaten to death by a mob at Attappady on February 22, 2018. He was tied up and beaten by a mob, who caught him from a nearby forest, accusing him of serial thefts. The police have submitted a 3,000-page charge sheet before the court. There are 122 witnesses in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022