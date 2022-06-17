Left Menu

Delhi's new COVID cases breach 1,700 mark, city clocks 8.18 pc positivity rate

The national capital breached the 1,700 mark as the city logged 1,797 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, 474 more infections than yesterday, according to a bulletin by the Delhi Health Bulletin on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 22:46 IST
Delhi's new COVID cases breach 1,700 mark, city clocks 8.18 pc positivity rate
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital breached the 1,700 mark as the city logged 1,797 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, 474 more infections than yesterday, according to a bulletin by the Delhi Health Bulletin on Friday. The city had reported 1,323 on Thursday and 1,375 cases on Wednesday.

With this, the active caseload in the national capital rose to 4,843 which was 3,948 on Thursday. The case positivity rate which was 6.69 per cent on Thursday spiked up to 8.18 per cent today.

As many as 901 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 18,87,956. One patient lost life during this period. The death toll in the city rose to 26,226.

As per the bulletin, 21,978 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Under the vaccination drive, 26,806 beneficiaries were jabbed with the COVID vaccine. The total number of vaccines administered in the city till date climbed to 3,46,03,995.

Meanwhile, India reported over 12,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row by logging in 12,847 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday. After a gap of more than three months, India witnessed an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases as the country recorded as many as 12,213 fresh COVID-19 infections on Thursday.On February 26 this year, India recorded 11,499 COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, India had already reported 8,641 fresh cases of the virus.

With these figures, the country's COVID-19 tally today rose to 4,32,70,577. India's active COVID-19 caseload currently stands at 63,063, which accounts for 0.15 per cent of the total cases. With 14 new COVID-related fatalities on Friday, the country's total number of deaths rose to 5,24,817. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022