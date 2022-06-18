Left Menu

Exam confirms remains of British journalist found in the Amazon

A forensic dental exam carried out on human remains found in the Amazon rainforest confirmed they belonged to missing British journalist Dom Phillips, CNN Brasil reported on Friday, citing unnamed federal police sources.

A dental exam for a second body and genetic tests for both bodies are still being carried out, CNN Brasil reported.

