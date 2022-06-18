Exam confirms remains of British journalist found in the Amazon
Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 00:06 IST
A forensic dental exam carried out on human remains found in the Amazon rainforest confirmed they belonged to missing British journalist Dom Phillips, CNN Brasil reported on Friday, citing unnamed federal police sources.
A dental exam for a second body and genetic tests for both bodies are still being carried out, CNN Brasil reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dom Phillips
- British
- Amazon
Advertisement