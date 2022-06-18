Left Menu

J-K: Bullet-riddled body of Police Sub Inspector found in Pulwama

A bullet-riddled body of a Police Sub Inspector was found under mysterious circumstances in the Pampore area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-06-2022 08:35 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 08:35 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
A bullet-riddled body of a Police Sub Inspector was found under mysterious circumstances in the Pampore area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday. "Dead body of Farooq Ah Mir of Samboora Si(M) posted in IRP 23 BN was found in paddy fields near his home. Preliminary investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields last evening, where he was shot dead by terrorists using a pistol," said Kashmir Zone Police

Further details of the incident are awaited. Before this, a bank manager, identified as Vijay Kumar, was shot dead outside his office by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Earlier this week 36-year-old Hindu woman teacher Rajni Bala, hailing from Jammu's Samba district, was shot dead by terrorists at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam. Last month, two civilians - including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat -- and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by terrorists. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

