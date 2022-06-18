Left Menu

India expresses 'deep concern' over attack on Gurudwara in Kabul, says monitoring situation

India on Saturday strongly condemned the cowardly attack on a Gurudwara in Kabul in which at least two persons are reportedly injured, and said it was closely monitoring the situation following the incident. The Afghan interior ministry, in a statement, said two persons were injured after unidentified attackers attempted to enter the area, according to Tolo news.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 14:06 IST
India expresses 'deep concern' over attack on Gurudwara in Kabul, says monitoring situation
  • Country:
  • India

India on Saturday strongly condemned the ''cowardly attack'' on a Gurudwara in Kabul in which at least two persons are reportedly injured, and said it was closely monitoring the situation following the incident. Several blasts were reported near the Gurdwara Karte Parwan on Saturday, in the latest targeted attack on a place of worship of a minority community in war-torn Afghanistan.

''The cowardly attack on Gurudwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all. We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community,'' External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India is ''deeply concerned'' over the attack.

''We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city,'' MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

''We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments,'' he said.

Bagchi was responding to media queries on the reported attack on the Gurudwara. The Afghan interior ministry, in a statement, said two persons were injured after unidentified attackers attempted to enter the area, according to Tolo news. The blasts occurred in the Karta Parwan area of Kabul, Tolo news tweeted along with the video after the blasts. Gunfire was also reported from the area, which is the centre for the Afghan Hindu and Sikh communities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022