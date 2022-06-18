Ukraine's president visits southern city of Mykolaiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the southern city of Mykolaiv during a working trip to the region, his office said in a statement on Saturday, without specifying when the visit took place.
"The President inspected the building of the Mykolaiv regional state administration which was destroyed as a result of a missile strike by Russian forces," it said.
