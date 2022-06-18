Fire in furniture factory in southwest Delhi, none injured

A fire broke out at a furniture factory in southwest Delhi's Bindapur area on early Saturday morning, officials said.

According to fire officials, they received information about the blaze at 4.05 am and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control at 6.55 am and it was completely doused at 8.50 am. No one got injured in the incident, they said. It is suspected that the fire took place due to a short circuit, the police said. In another incident, a fire occurred inside an ATM in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur area. Apparently, it was due to short-circuit, they said.