Left Menu

Fire in furniture factory in southwest Delhi, none injured

A fire broke out at a furniture factory in southwest Delhis Bindapur area on early Saturday morning, officials said.According to fire officials, they received information about the blaze at 4.05 am and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.The fire was brought under control at 6.55 am and it was completely doused at 8.50 am.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 16:55 IST
Fire in furniture factory in southwest Delhi, none injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a furniture factory in southwest Delhi's Bindapur area on early Saturday morning, officials said.

According to fire officials, they received information about the blaze at 4.05 am and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control at 6.55 am and it was completely doused at 8.50 am. No one got injured in the incident, they said. It is suspected that the fire took place due to a short circuit, the police said. In another incident, a fire occurred inside an ATM in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur area. Apparently, it was due to short-circuit, they said.

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022