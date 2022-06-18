Left Menu

Two held for smuggling arms to criminals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 18:51 IST
Two held for smuggling arms to criminals
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were arrested for allegedly smuggling illegal arms to the members of Deepak Boxer gang, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Nitin (34), a resident of Uttam Nagar, and Ranhola resident Mustak (27), a police official said, adding five pistols, eight cartridges and one stolen bike were recovered from their possession.

Police got information that Nitin and Mustaq are arms facilitators of shooters of the Deepak Boxer gang.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel said a trap was laid near Chath Park, Ganda Nala, Vikash Nagar on Wednesday. Around 1.15 pm, Nitin, who was riding a bike and carrying a backpack, was intercepted and apprehended, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Nitin revealed that recovered illegal arms were procured from Mustaq and were further being delivered to gang members on direction of associates of Deepak Boxer, police said.

At the instance of Nitin, Mustaq, from whom the arms were sourced, was also apprehended from Vikaspuri, they said.

Mustak said he started procuring illegal arms from arms peddlers of Mewat, Haryana and started selling them to local criminals of west and outer districts of Delhi, they said.

He said the Haryana Police arrested three shooters of Deepak boxer gang - Nasiruddin, Manish and Mohit - and they are in Sonipat jail.

One of his contacts was in touch with those shooters and they have sent illegal arms consignment through one Gurucharan of Mewat to him for further delivery to the gang members, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022