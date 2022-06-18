Two held for smuggling arms to criminals

Two men were arrested for allegedly smuggling illegal arms to the members of Deepak Boxer gang, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Nitin (34), a resident of Uttam Nagar, and Ranhola resident Mustak (27), a police official said, adding five pistols, eight cartridges and one stolen bike were recovered from their possession.

Police got information that Nitin and Mustaq are arms facilitators of shooters of the Deepak Boxer gang.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel said a trap was laid near Chath Park, Ganda Nala, Vikash Nagar on Wednesday. Around 1.15 pm, Nitin, who was riding a bike and carrying a backpack, was intercepted and apprehended, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Nitin revealed that recovered illegal arms were procured from Mustaq and were further being delivered to gang members on direction of associates of Deepak Boxer, police said.

At the instance of Nitin, Mustaq, from whom the arms were sourced, was also apprehended from Vikaspuri, they said.

Mustak said he started procuring illegal arms from arms peddlers of Mewat, Haryana and started selling them to local criminals of west and outer districts of Delhi, they said.

He said the Haryana Police arrested three shooters of Deepak boxer gang - Nasiruddin, Manish and Mohit - and they are in Sonipat jail.

One of his contacts was in touch with those shooters and they have sent illegal arms consignment through one Gurucharan of Mewat to him for further delivery to the gang members, police said.

