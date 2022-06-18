Left Menu

Don't take law into your hands: U'khand DGP to youth

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar on Saturday appealed to the youth to maintain peace and not to take law into their hands as protests took place against the Centres Agnipath scheme in the state.Some young friends in Uttarakhand are agitating against the Agnipath scheme. While some of them are misinformed some are being instigated.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 18-06-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 19:05 IST
Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar on Saturday appealed to the youth to maintain peace and not to take law into their hands as protests took place against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme in the state.

''Some young friends in Uttarakhand are agitating against the Agnipath scheme. While some of them are misinformed some are being instigated. I appeal to all of them to stay calm and maintain peace,'' he said in a video message.

Asking them to think positively, the DGP said, ''Serving the armed forces can also be seen as an opportunity which will open up other employment avenues for them.'' ''The chief minister has said after their four-year stint in the armed forces, they can be given opportunities in the police force and disaster management department,'' he said.

Still, if they want to protest, they should do it in a peaceful and democratic way, he added.

''You should not damage any national property. You are the country's future,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

