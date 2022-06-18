Don't take law into your hands: U'khand DGP to youth

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar on Saturday appealed to the youth to maintain peace and not to take law into their hands as protests took place against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme in the state.

''Some young friends in Uttarakhand are agitating against the Agnipath scheme. While some of them are misinformed some are being instigated. I appeal to all of them to stay calm and maintain peace,'' he said in a video message.

Asking them to think positively, the DGP said, ''Serving the armed forces can also be seen as an opportunity which will open up other employment avenues for them.'' ''The chief minister has said after their four-year stint in the armed forces, they can be given opportunities in the police force and disaster management department,'' he said.

Still, if they want to protest, they should do it in a peaceful and democratic way, he added.

''You should not damage any national property. You are the country's future,'' he said.

