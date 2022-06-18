Left Menu

Man held from MP for stealing ornaments worth Rs 34 lakh from former employer's Mumbai home

A 21-year-old man was held from Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly stealing gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 34 lakh from the Mumbai home of his former employer, police said here on Saturday.Akshay Jatav had allegedly committed the theft in the home of lawyer Vedika Choubey on June 9 when the latter and her kin were away in Varanasi, a Dahisar police station official said.The theft came to light on Thursday when Choubey returned home, found the lock broken and gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 34.41 lakh missing from the wardrobe.

A 21-year-old man was held from Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly stealing gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 34 lakh from the Mumbai home of his former employer, police said here on Saturday.

Akshay Jatav had allegedly committed the theft in the home of lawyer Vedika Choubey on June 9 when the latter and her kin were away in Varanasi, a Dahisar police station official said.

''The theft came to light on Thursday when Choubey returned home, found the lock broken and gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 34.41 lakh missing from the wardrobe. A probe zeroed in on Jatav, who is a former employee of Choubey. He was held from his native Indore. The entire loot has been recovered,'' he added.

