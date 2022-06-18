Left Menu

HC entrusts advocate assault case with CB-CID

The Madras High Court has entrusted with the CB-CID further probe on a complaint from city-based advocate, who alleged he was brutally attacked by the henchmen of a politician, also facing land grab accusations, at Pattukottai in Thanjavur district.Justice M Govindaraj gave the direction recently while disposing of a writ petition from advocate S Kasirajan.The petition prayed for a direction to the Home department and the DGP to transfer a case registered on the basis of his complaint lodged in 2010 and pending before the Inspector of Police in Pattukottai without any progress, to the CBI.

HC entrusts advocate assault case with CB-CID
The Madras High Court has entrusted with the CB-CID further probe on a complaint from city-based advocate, who alleged he was brutally attacked by the henchmen of a politician, also facing land grab accusations, at Pattukottai in Thanjavur district.

Justice M Govindaraj gave the direction recently while disposing of a writ petition from advocate S Kasirajan.

The petition prayed for a direction to the Home department and the DGP to transfer a case registered on the basis of his complaint lodged in 2010 and pending before the Inspector of Police in Pattukottai without any progress, to the CBI. It also prayed for providing police protection and a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the bodily injuries sustained by him including to meet the medical expenses of Rs 3.5 lakh on account of dereliction of duty on the part of the local SP, DSP and the Inspector, According to Kasirajan, he was engaged in an execution case and thereby earned the wrath of a local politician, who allegedly encroached upon the suit property. Following threats from the politician and sensing danger, he approached the Pattukottai police for protection while appearing before the local court, on several occasions. But it was not heeded. When he went to the Pattukottai court in April 2010, he was brutally attacked by the alleged henchmen of the politician and he also lodged a complaint. As there was no progress in the case, he filed the present petition seeking transfer of the case to the CBI.

