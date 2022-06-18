Mask must for entry into HC

In view of the spurt in Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, Chief Justice M N Bhandari has made wearing a mask mandatory for entry into the Madras High Court and its Bench at Madurai from June 20.

Advocates, litigant public, advocate-clerks, High Court officers and staff members shall strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols like wearing masks, washing hands frequently, sanitizing and maintaining social distance inside the High Court campus. Entry of litigants will be restricted inside the High Court campus unless their presence is specifically required by the courts concerned in relation to the court proceedings. All the entrants shall sanitize their hands and undergo thermal scanning for temperature before frisking. Gathering in the corridors or any other place within the High Court campus shall be avoided, a release from the Registrar-General said.

