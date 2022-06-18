Left Menu

Delhi: Depressed student dies by suicide in Vasant Vihar

A 23-year-old undergraduate student from the Vasant Vihar area in the national capital allegedly shot himself with his father's pistol on Saturday, said police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 23:17 IST
Delhi: Depressed student dies by suicide in Vasant Vihar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old undergraduate student from the Vasant Vihar area in the national capital allegedly shot himself with his father's pistol on Saturday, said police. According to the police, the deceased, identified as Samarth, was depressed when he shot himself. A servant found him dead in the morning and informed the other family members.

The police received a PCR call at 11.43 am from the brother of the deceased in PS Vasant Vihar stating that his brother has gunshot himself at A block in Vasant Vihar. The police reached the spot and found him in the pool of blood with a pistol near his body.

Upon investigation, the police identified deceased Samarth (23) as a Bachelors of Business Administration (BBA) student whose father Dhruv is a businessman and due to some family issues, his mother used to live somewhere else. The police have registered a case under section 174 (Police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022