UP: 4 die as car collides head-on with container truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Four members of a family, including two children, lost their lives when the car in which they were traveling collided head-on with a container truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar said that the accident took place between 5.00 am and 6.00 am under Hasanganj police station. ''The occupants of the car were seriously injured and rushed to a hospital in Lucknow, where Akhilesh Mishra (40), his wife Babita Mishra (36), daughter Jyoti Mishra (10), and niece Priyanshi (12), was declared dead by the doctors,'' he said. Two persons who were injured in the accident have been hospitalized in Unnao. The family was going to Siwan to attend a family program, police said. Police said that the accident took place when the container truck lost balance as the driver felt sleepy. It broke the divider and collided head-on with the car. SHO of Hasanganj police station Akhilesh Chandra Pandey said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the district administration officials to ensure that the injured persons get proper treatment, the office of the chief minister said in a Hindi tweet.

