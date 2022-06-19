Left Menu

MP: Woman fighting polls for post of sarpanch drowns in Narmada river

PTI | Khargone | Updated: 19-06-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 14:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old woman drowned while taking bath in the Narmada river in Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Sunday.

Pinki Rewat drowned on Saturday evening while bath in the river stretch near Toksar village under Sanawad police station limits, said Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh.

''Rewat was one of two candidates contesting local polls for the post of sarpanch. It seems to be a case of accidental drowning. A case has been registered and a probe is underway,'' he said.

Competent authorities will take a call on the election process in view of her death, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

