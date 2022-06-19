Raj: Bodies of 2 minors found hanging from tree in Banswara

Two minors were found hanging from a tree in Banswara district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said. "Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. The bodies were found barely 200 meters away from their house in a village in Maheshpura panchayat,'' SHO Ambapura Gajveer Singh said.

They both were cousins, he said.

As per the primary investigation, the boy (17) and girl (16) were in a relationship, the SHO said.

The bodies have been handed over to the family after post-mortem examination, he added.

