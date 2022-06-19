Raj: Bodies of 2 minors found hanging from tree in Banswara
Two minors were found hanging from a tree in Banswara district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-06-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 14:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Two minors were found hanging from a tree in Banswara district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said. "Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. The bodies were found barely 200 meters away from their house in a village in Maheshpura panchayat,'' SHO Ambapura Gajveer Singh said.
They both were cousins, he said.
As per the primary investigation, the boy (17) and girl (16) were in a relationship, the SHO said.
The bodies have been handed over to the family after post-mortem examination, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Banswara
- SHO Ambapura Gajveer Singh
- Rajasthan
- Prima
Advertisement